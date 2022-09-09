The Border Mail
Wangaratta fails in its appeal to have Brad Melville cleared for finals

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated September 9 2022 - 8:22am, first published 7:02am
The season is over for Wangaratta's Brad Melville, as he's ineligible to play the Ovens and Murray finals.

WFNC .... are very disappointed with today's result.

- Wamgaratta president Ellyn O'Brien on the decision to dismiss the appeal

Wangaratta failed in its bid yesterday to have Brad Melville cleared for finals in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Sports Journalist

