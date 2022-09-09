WFNC .... are very disappointed with today's result.- Wamgaratta president Ellyn O'Brien on the decision to dismiss the appeal
Wangaratta failed in its bid yesterday to have Brad Melville cleared for finals in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
An appeal was dismissed by the Area Appeals Committee.
"WFNC, with the support of external stakeholders, felt we had a strong case to appeal the eligibility of Brad Melville to play finals," president Ellyn O'Brien said in a press release yesterday afternoon.
"We are very disappointed with today's result.
"We will not be commenting further on the matter as we prepare for the remainder of our finals campaign."
The Ovens and Murray told the Pies last week, the Richmond-listed player wasn't eligible after failing to play nine games.
Under the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League's bylaws, it says: "Any player who is on an AFL or VFL club list must play at least half of the scheduled home and away matches to be eligible to play in final series matches or be delisted by their AFL or VFL club".
Melville suffered a knee injury last year and didn't play the entire 2022 regular season.
The VFL allows clubs to make six list amendments, effectively delistings, but the VFL maintains these must be made by the end of the regular season.
The Pies had been in contact with Richmond over delisting Melville, to allow him to play in the O and M finals.
Melville played his final game for Richmond on Saturday, August 20, with the VFL home and away season finalised the next day.
The Pies claim any paperwork wouldn't be lodged on a weekend, so Richmond informed the club the documentation was lodged early the next week, therefore missing the cut-off date.
Competition favourites Wangaratta meets Yarrawonga in Saturday's grand final qualifier at Corowa's John Foord Oval.
The Pies are looking to make a fourth successive grand final following their win over Albury in 2017, followed by losses to Albury and Lavington, prior to COVID.
