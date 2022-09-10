NORTH East MPs will have to pledge allegiance to the new monarch before Victoria's parliament can resume.
Both houses were due to sit next week for the final time prior to November's state election, but Premier Daniel Andrews indicated on Friday there may be a re-swearing on Tuesday and a condolence motion before an adjournment to a later date.
"There's every chance that we don't sit next week...but we'll make up those days (before the poll)," Mr Andrews said.
Victoria is the only jurisdiction in Australia that has such a requirement in its constitution.
"Whenever the demise of the Crown is notified by the Governor to the Council and the Assembly, the members of the Council and the Assembly shall before they are permitted to sit or vote therein respectively take and subscribe the like oath or affirmation to the successor for the time being to the Crown," the section reads.
Queen Elizabeth II's death also has ramifications for the federal parliament with its sitting next week cancelled out of respect to the late monarch.
It is not scheduled to resume until late October.
Farrer MP Sussan Ley recalled meeting the Queen in Canberra during a 2011 reception when Julia Gillard was prime minister.
"Our first female prime minister, the longest serving British monarch and many young Australians for whom the institution of the monarchy must have seemed remote, all celebrated, with real affection what Queen Elizabeth II represented to the Commonwealth and the world," Ms Ley said.
"We have lost one of the most substantial world figures of our time."
Indi MP Helen Haines said it was a "very sad" time and the Queen "as a woman leader has been steadfast through changes of epic proportions".
Benambra MP Bill Tilley once saluted the Queen from his post as a military police sentry outside the Duntroon army training college in Canberra when she came through in her Rolls-Royce.
He has written to King Charles III on behalf of his constituents to express condolences on the death of the Queen.
Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy said the Queen was "a shining example of grace and duty throughout her reign".
"The world is now a little less bright with Her Majesty no longer in it," he said.
Albury MP Justin Clancy said he had experienced Britain's love for its monarch while living in Britain as a young veterinarian during the Queen's golden jubilee.
He said she was a reminder of challenges faced by the generation who had endured the Second World War.
