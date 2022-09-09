Zarlie Goldsworthy will make her AFLW debut at the SCG on Saturday.
The 17-year-old, from Albury, missed the first two rounds of the season with a shoulder injury having caught the eye during pre-season with the GWS Giants.
But now the highly-rated Goldsworthy is set to feature in the competition's inaugural Sydney derby against the Sydney Swans.
The news was broken to the former Murray Bushranger by Giants star Toby Greene via a video message from Bali.
"Apparently you've been tearing up the track all pre-season and I'm looking forward to watching you play," Greene said.
"So, Zarlie, congratulations on your first game.
"Go well and I can't wait to see how you go."
