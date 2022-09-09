The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL
Watch

Zarlie Goldsworthy to make her AFLW debut for GWS Giants against Sydney Swans at SCG

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 9 2022 - 11:05am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toby Greene tells Zarlie Goldsworthy she's making her AFLW debut.

Zarlie Goldsworthy will make her AFLW debut at the SCG on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.