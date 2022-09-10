Albury City blew Wangaratta away in the Division 2 men's final on Saturday afternoon.
The game was in the balance at half-time but the league champions banged in three unanswered goals after the break to seal a memorable double.
City flew out of the blocks at Lavington Sports Ground and could have scored inside two minutes.
A ball over the top invited Elia Ndabunguye to stretch his legs and the pacy forward got to the ball ahead of Devils goalkeeper Harry Lindsey.
However, Ndabunguye had been forced wide on the left and when he tried to square for a team-mate in the middle, Wangaratta were able to clear the danger.
City's forward line was up and about, Etienne Gisubizo unleashing a powerful shot from the edge of the box which was blocked on its way to goal.
Lindsey then shanked a clearance straight to Gisubizo, who wasn't able to capitalise.
Wangaratta were playing themselves into trouble at the back and Ndabunguye's cross was turned wide, on the stretch, by Gisubizo.
The Devils had their moments, however, quick feet from Rayan Ferrarotto creating a clear opening for Kwaku Dade in front of goal. Stefan Galanakis rushed out to make a crucial save, although the assistant's flag had already gone up for offside.
But more kamikaze defending from Wangaratta almost gifted City the opener.
A goal kick was intercepted by Gisubizo, whose shot was flying in until a brilliant fingertip save from Lindsey turned the ball onto the post.
The reprieve was short-lived, though, with City deservedly taking a 29th-minute lead courtesy of Patrick Brown's glancing header from a whipped Bal Bhattarai free-kick.
City looked comfortable until they gave away a penalty late in the first half.
Oscar O'Keefe was eased off the ball as he ran into the box and Raffaele Molinaro stepped up to take the spot-kick but smashed his effort against the crossbar.
However, the Devils did go into the break level, Joel Van Der Leeuw smashing the loose ball home after City had failed to clear their lines from a left-wing corner.
The intensity went up another notch after half-time and it was City who struck next.
Gisubizo was played in down the left and he kept his cool to slide the ball beyond Lindsey, sparking a huge roar from the supporters in blue at that end of the ground.
It was 3-1 on the hour mark and again the goal came down City's left.
This time it was Bhattarai who applied the finishing touch to leave Wangaratta with a mountain to climb.
Wangaratta were on the ropes now and the knockout blow arrived 14 minutes from time.
Once again, Gisubizo was involved, crossing from the right to give Rhyss Scipione a tap-in.
Ferrarotto, a shining light for the Devils, had a shot saved although Bhattarai nearly extended City's advantage even further at the other end.
O'Keefe fired into the side netting from a narrow angle after rounding Galanakis but City weren't about to relinquish control - or the trophy.
Cobram Roar completed the perfect season with victory in the Division 2 women's cup final at Lavington Sports Ground.
Taner Tekin's side won the league without dropping a point and Saturday's victory over runners-up Wodonga Heart wrapped up the double in style.
It will now be interesting to see if one or both of these clubs decide to field a team in Division 1 of the female competition next season.
Cobram made a bright start in gloomy conditions but there was a touch of fortune about their opening goal on 13 minutes.
Ella Lissington crossed from the right and the ball squirmed through goalkeeper Kate Elliott's fingertips before nestling in the far corner.
Excitement levels rose among the Heart supporters when Gemma Berto was played clean through at the other end but a heavy touch saw the ball run away from her as keeper Judith Cakebread rushed out to narrow the angle.
Back came Cobram and Marlie Noonan went through one-on-one with Elliott, who threw herself bravely at the feet of the division's Star Player.
Berto was proving a good outlet for Heart and she went close again late in the first half.
Pinching the ball ahead of Jessica Rayner, she looked to go round Cakebread on the corner of the 18-yard box but the Roar stopper had anticipated the through-ball well and got there in time to clear.
There was less goalmouth action in the second half, with the onus on Heart to come up with something.
Noonan doubled Cobram's lead, eight minutes from time, smashing a penalty kick into the roof of the net, but Heart weren't done yet.
The Roar's incredible run of 19 consecutive clean sheets finally came to an end when Lilly Brown took aim from distance and picked out the top corner.
But the champions were roaring in delight when the final whistle blew to end their perfect 2022.
Cobram Roar have beaten league champions Twin City in the under-16 boys cup final.
Only one point separated the sides across 22 rounds of the home-and-away season and this was a hard-fought lunchtime clash at Lavington Sports Ground
Cobram went close several times before taking the lead in the 22nd minute.
Luke Goodin's audacious half-volley from 40 yards forced goalkeeper Harley Jamnikar to back-pedal and tip his shot over the crossbar and when Wanderers failed to clear their lines from the resulting corner, Thomas Corso forced the loose ball home at the second attempt.
The yellow shirts kept pressing forward, with Twin City having to soak up pressure and largely looking to strike on the break.
Cobram doubled their lead 10 minutes into the second half with a truly spectacular strike.
Riley Denny took aim from all of 35 yards and his powerful shot left Jamnikar grasping at thin air as it sailed over his head and into the net.
Looking to put the game to bed, the Roar went close to a third goal when Baden Riedell met Jake Brincat's cross and forced a save from Jamnikar.
Wanderers never really looked like breaking down the well-organised Cobram defence as their dreams of doing the double slipped away.
The day's first winners have been crowned on the main pitch at Lavington Sports Ground, where Albury Hotspurs struck late to beat Wangaratta 2-0.
Roisin Wilson and Rylee Steele both scored in the closing stages as Spurs, having already been crowned league champions, completed the double.
Wangaratta were cheered on by a noisy contingent of supporters in the grandstand but it was Hotspurs who dominated on the pitch, keeping possession for long spells in the first half without creating any clear-cut chances.
Most of their good early play went through Daisy Tuksar, who saw a free-kick from long range saved as the Devils defended resolutely.
The game followed a similar pattern after the break, with Hotspurs passing the ball patiently looking for an opening.
Charlotte Laird tested the goalkeeper at her near post, although Wangaratta almost took the lead against the run of play when the ball dropped to Mia Johnston inside the six-yard box and she forced a smart save.
The resulting corner sparked an almighty scramble in the goalmouth, with Johnston and Taite Sims just unable to force the ball over the line.
Tuksar went close with another free-kick wide and Laird floated a shot just wide after showing great persistence down the left wing.
Hotspurs finally broke the deadlock five minutes from time.
Keely Halloway fed the ball into Roisin Wilson and her low shot squeezed underneath the goalkeeper.
And it was game over, in the final minute, when Steele's long shot looped under the crossbar.
Coming up later are the Division 1 finals, with Albury United up against Albury Hotspurs in the women's showpiece from 4pm.
United go in favourites and captain Allanah Seary insists they can handle the pressure, although Hotspurs skipper Jessica Briggs is backing her young side to handle the occasion after exceeding expectations this season.
In the men's Division 1 final at 6.10pm, Albury United will be chasing the final leg of an historic treble although fierce rivals Wangaratta are out to prove a point after finishing third in the league this season.
Check back for more results, reaction and pictures from AWFA's festival of cup final action at Lavington Sports Ground.
