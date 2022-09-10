Vehicle set on fire in Lavington park, police investigating matter

A vehicle has been dumped in a park and set on fire.
The stolen Nissan X-Trial was reported burning by a Triple-0 caller about 2.10am on Saturday.
The car was located at Mitta Grove Park near Ditmann Place.
Fire crews attended and extinguished the blaze.
The vehicle, which had been stolen from Springdale Heights a day earlier, was destroyed.
Albury police also attended the scene and are investigating the matter.
Anyone with information can call police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
