The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Vehicle set on fire in Lavington park, police investigating matter

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 10 2022 - 4:00am, first published 2:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire crews were called to the blaze early Saturday morning. Picture supplied

A vehicle has been dumped in a park and set on fire.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.