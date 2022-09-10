Wodonga police encourage open conversations about child cyber safety

Police are urging parents to have open conversations with their children about cyber safety as officers identity an increase in child exploitation activity.
National Child Protection Week, which finishes on Saturday, aims to prevent child abuse and neglect.
Victoria Police urged parents to have age appropriate discussions with their children about personal safety online.
Detectives have seen a "marked" increase in the reporting of online child sexual exploitation.
A Wodonga police spokeswoman said people are encouraged to report their concerns about child abuse and exploitation to authorities.
"Police have identified an increase in online child exploitation activity, which includes online grooming, requesting intimate images of children, sexting and other inappropriate online behaviours," the spokeswoman said.
"This can not only occur by an online persona, but also by peers utilising social media platforms to distribute intimate images of children in online chats.
"Children are encouraged to report inappropriate online behaviours to parents or trusted adults including school teachers.
"Parents are encouraged to have open conversations with their children and support and monitor their online activity, utilising security and location settings and parental controls."
The Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation Child Protection Triage Unit received more than 36,000 reports of child sexual exploitation last financial year.
The offending can including blackmailing and coercing children for sexual purposes, adults engaging in sexual conversations with minors, and taking, making and sharing child abuse images.
Detective Acting Inspector Carla McIntyre of the Joint Anti-Child Exploitation Team said parents should understand the technology their children are using and have open conversations.
"With open lines of communication, you'll be more approachable in the eyes of your child if something doesn't feel right and they do need help," she said.
"And critically, if something does go wrong online - know how to support your child and to report it.
"It doesn't matter how small or insignificant you may think it is - something that may appear small could later prove vital in an investigation.
"It is important to note that anyone who contacts police will be supported and treated with respect, courtesy and dignity.
"If you, your child, or anyone you know is subject to any type of concerning behaviour like this online, we would urge you to contact police and discuss the circumstances with us."
