Wodonga police encourage open conversations about child cyber safety

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 10 2022 - 4:12am, first published 3:22am
Wodonga police officers Leading Senior Constable Mark Paynter, Detective Sergeant Tina Byford, Constable Clea Barwick and Acting Senior Sergeant Sarah Kendall with apps popular with children. Picture by Mark Jesser

Police are urging parents to have open conversations with their children about cyber safety as officers identity an increase in child exploitation activity.

