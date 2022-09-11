A footballer critically injured during a game in Wangaratta has walked out of hospital less than two weeks after the horrifying incident.
The 35-year-old had remained at the hospital until Saturday afternoon, with his sister Jessica overjoyed to be able to pick him up.
"It's an amazing achievement for him to be able to leave the hospital," she said on Saturday as she drove to the hospital.
"I'm over the moon right now - you can't wipe the smile from my face.
"Ben is really excited.
"His heart is beating back in a regular rhythm.
"He had his final scan on Friday and everything is looking really good.
"Now it's just a case of him getting home and resting.
"With all the trauma he's been through, it might take some time for everything to heal."
Mr Duffield suffered a broken sternum and lung damage during the incident.
Doctors dubbed him the "miracle man", given how quickly he woke from an induced coma and responded to treatment.
He had been in intensive care after arriving at the Melbourne hospital but was moved after just a few days.
It's unclear when he will be able to return to work, with his sister saying there was no timeframe for his full recovery.
She will be taking part in the Melbourne Marathon next month, with her run to generate money to donate to Ambulance Victoria.
While Ms Duffield said she had held reservations about running the half marathon, she had taken inspiration from her brother.
"I was wondering if I was ready," she said.
"It's such a long distance.
"But seeing what Ben's gone through over the past few weeks, and everything involved in his recovery, he has really inspired me with his determination.
"I'll take that with me as I do that half marathon, knowing what he's been through.
"Raising the money will be an opportunity to say thanks and give a little bit back to Ambulance Victoria staff who saved Ben's life.
"I believe one of the football trainers is a paramedic and if it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be going to hospital right now."
