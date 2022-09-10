The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Central Albury home sells 'well above' $1.11 million after passing in

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 10 2022 - 4:51am, first published 4:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agent Jack Stean, pictured at an East Albury home on Saturday that passed in at auction. A central Albury home sold for more than $1.1 million a short time later. Picture by Blair Thomson

A central Albury home has sold for more than $1.1 million during a well attended auction.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.