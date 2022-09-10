Central Albury home sells 'well above' $1.11 million after passing in

A central Albury home has sold for more than $1.1 million during a well attended auction.
The Carrington Street home, just a short walk north of Dean Street, passed in at $1.11 million on Saturday afternoon.
Agent Jack Stean said the home later sold for well above that price.
"Those central Albury homes are really hotly contested," he said.
"There were two main bidders but multiple registrations.
"There was a massive crowd, there were 150 people there."
He said homes on the street were rarely put on the market.
The auction came at the end of a quiet weekend for real estate.
The only other Border auction, for a home on Bernhardt Street in East Albury, did not lead to a sale.
The property passed in at $650,000, having opened at $600,000.
Negotiations continue on Saturday afternoon over the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home.
