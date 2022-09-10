A second half masterclass from Kolby Heiner-Hennessy has taken Holbrook to its first Hume league grand final since 2013.
The young forward booted six goals after the main break, including four in the third term as the Brookers recorded a 15.9 (99) to 9.9 (63) victory against Jindera in the preliminary final at Walbundrie on Saturday.
Andrew Mackinlay got Holbrook off to a flyer with three goals in the first term, but Jindera stayed within reach thanks to a late major from Jack Avage.
Jindera took the lead for the first time of the match early in the second term when Mitch Lawrence goaled but two neat finishes from Brad Carman gave the Brookers at 10-point buffer at the half.
Holbrook wasted little time in the second half as Andy Wettenhall put them 16 points clear with a great snap across the body, which was followed by two in quick succession to Heiner-Hennessy to make it a game-high 27 points.
Jindera responded with goals to Avage and Josh Lloyd, before Heiner-Hennessy and Lawrence booted two more goals apiece for their respective sides to keep the margin at 16 at the final change.
Holbrook's class shone through in the final term with two more goals inside the opening 10 minutes putting it beyond doubt.
"I'm stoked. It's not just two hours on a Saturday, I think we've got a really good club culture on the field and off the field," Holbrook coach Matt Sharp said.
"A lot of men and women do a lot of hard work as we're blessed we're the ones that get to run around for two hours and not worry about anything.
"Jindera were in red hot form coming in and we didn't expect it to be easy. They really tested us with their outside run.
"In the end, we took advantage of the momentum we got."
Sharp was blown away by the performance of Heiner-Hennessy.
"I've never seen anything like it. He was in a different game to everyone else," he said.
"He's not normally known for his pack marking, he gets his rewards through hard work, but you know you're on when he's taking them three deep in a pack."
Jindera coach Andrew Wilson paid tribute to his side for a fantastic season.
"Holbrook are a good side and they got the better of us in the last quarter, but I couldn't be prouder of them," he said.
"We knew we had to stick with them early and make it a real contest.
"Obviously conditions were a bit tricky and we had to readjust a bit, but overall for the boys to put in like they did all season and get through a prelim, there's disappointment there, but as a coach and a mate I couldn't be prouder."
Wilson announced it would be his last game for Jindera after the final siren, but is excited to lead the club as senior coach again in 2023.
"I'll miss all the pre-game banter and the mateship, but I'm lucky enough to be around the group for another 12 months and go from there," he added.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
