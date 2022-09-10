The Border Mail
Holbrook progresses to Hume league decider with six-goal victory against Jindera in preliminary final

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated September 10 2022 - 9:26am, first published 7:30am
Kolby Heiner-Hennessy was unstoppable for Holbrook in the second half with six goals to steer the Brookers to the Hume league grand final on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser

A second half masterclass from Kolby Heiner-Hennessy has taken Holbrook to its first Hume league grand final since 2013.

