Murray Bushranger Tyler Norton announced his arrival at senior level with a strong performance in Wangaratta's riveting five-point grand final qualifier win over Yarrawonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
With 50 seconds left, Yarrawonga had the ball on the far side in defence and speared a pass which would have sent the underdogs into attack, but the 19-year-old touched the ball in flight to defuse the situation.
It was one of a number crucial plays he produced, opposed largely against the classy Nick Fothergill.
"That (game) was something different, nothing tops that, that was something else," he enthused.
Coach Ben Reid was delighted with the team's younger players, including 22-year-old defender Luke Saunders.
"I thought Tyler Norton was phenomenal," he praised.
Unfortunately, fellow teenager Hunter Gottschling injured his ribs, although he told Reid he will be fine for the grand final in a fortnight.
