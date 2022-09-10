The Border Mail
Wangaratta's Tyler Norton announces arrival as senior O and M player

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated September 10 2022 - 9:54am, first published 9:05am
Tyler Norton was terrific for the Pies. showing maturity and composure. Picture by Mark Jesser

Murray Bushranger Tyler Norton announced his arrival at senior level with a strong performance in Wangaratta's riveting five-point grand final qualifier win over Yarrawonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

