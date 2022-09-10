Wangaratta's Morris Medal fancy Joe Richards joined a host of profile players to bounce back after a quiet first half against Yarrawonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League second semi on Saturday.
Richards racked up 20-plus possessions and kicked three goals to edge out Yarrawonga in a second semi-final thriller.
"Yeah, I was probably similar to Ab's, they were a few of us that had quiet first halves and we had to lift," he confirmed.
"I had to work my way into the game, especially getting tagged, the move forward ended up being a good one."
Connor Griffiths kept Richards quiet, but he limped off early in the second quarter and underwent an X-ray on an injured leg.
The pacy Ryan Einsporn assumed the role in the second half.
Meanwhile, Ankers exploded away early in the third quarter to kick-start a stunning surge after a poor first half.
"It was a stinker, wasn't it? I hardly got my hands on the ball more than twice," he admitted.
"I was feeling pretty down about my first half and I hadn't contributed at all, (coach Ben Red) said he needed me to lift."
