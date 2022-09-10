The Border Mail
Wangaratta's Joe Richards shines after half-time in win over Pigeons

By Andrew Moir
Updated September 10 2022 - 9:51am, first published 9:27am
Joe Richards sizzled in the second half after a quiet start to the game. He kicked three goals and was a constant worry when he moved forward. Picture by Mark Jesser

Wangaratta's Morris Medal fancy Joe Richards joined a host of profile players to bounce back after a quiet first half against Yarrawonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League second semi on Saturday.

