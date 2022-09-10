Tumbarumba is celebrating its first flag in almost a decade following a 36-point win over a brave Cudgewa in the Upper Murray league grand final at Tumbarumba on Saturday.
The minor premiers piled on five goals to one in the final term to eventually run out 13.11 (89) to 8.5 (53) winners to cap a near perfect season.
Advertisement
The Roos were raging favourites to claim their third flag in the competition after only losing one match all season under coach Hunter Clayton.
The rookie coach has sparked a major turnaround in the Roos' fortunes since arriving at the club this season.
Clayton said it was a huge thrill to lead the club its first premiership since claiming back-to-back flags in 2012-13.
"To win the flag is huge for this club and the A-grade netball won as well which made the day even sweeter," Clayton said.
"That had never happened previously so it's awesome for the club to grab a slice of history and get the double.
"It was just such a special moment in the clubrooms after the match and something that I will cherish forever.
"I've got no idea how many people were there today but there was a huge crowd and everybody in the town got behind us.
"To Cugewa's credit, we never had it won until late in the final quarter and they are such a good side who really made us earn the win.
"The rain came after half-time which made it a real slog and we heard a few whispers during the week that people didn't rate us a wet weather side.
"But we proved today that we could play in any conditions."
MORE TO COME
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.