SECOND SEMI-FINALS
FOOTBALL
Wangaratta 13.5 (83) def Yarrawonga 11.12 (78)
NETBALL
Corowa-Rutherglen 36 lost to Yarrawonga 47
PRELIMNARY FINAL
Holbrook 15.9 (99) def Jindera 9.9 (63)
PRELIMINARY FINAL
Kiewa-Sandy Creek 17.13 (115) def Beechworth 7.10 (52)
GRAND FINAL
Tumbarumba 13.11 (89) def Cudgewa 8.5 (53)
PRELIMINARY FINAL
Bright 7.5 (47) lost to Bonnie Doon 8.8 (56)
SECOND SEMI-FINAL
Echuca 18.18 (126) def Euroa 8.4 (52)
