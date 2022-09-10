The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Saturday scoreboard from the Ovens and Murray and district leagues

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated September 10 2022 - 10:22am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta coach Ben Reid and Yarrawonga's Lach Howe contest a throw in. Picture by Mark Jesser

OVENS AND MURRAY

SECOND SEMI-FINALS

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.