Wangaratta is through to a fourth successive grand final after kicking five goals in a blistering six-minute burst against Yarrawonga on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League's second semi-final.
The Pies trailed by 19 points early in the third quarter before a withering surge, inspired by Morris medallist Callum Moore's move into the ruck, stole the momentum in the second-semi final at Corowa's John Foord Oval.
Advertisement
The favourites then led by 19 points at the 11-minute mark of the final term, before the Pigeons kicked three goals to level the sores with just over three minutes left, but Jessie Smith kicked the match-winner.
However, there was one last twist when the league's Doug Strang medallist Leigh Williams hit the post from 50m in the pulsating 13.5 (83) 11.12 (78) triumph.
"I said to the boys after the game we didn't play our best footy, but we found a way to win," relieved Wangaratta coach Ben Reid suggested.
It was one of the games of the season between the teams most think will meet again on September 25.
Minor premiers Wangaratta have lost one game this year, to the Pigeons by 28 points in round 10.
"Earlier in the year we wouldn't have found a way to win that, similar to when Yarra overran us, but we hung in there and got the game back on our terms," Reid revealed.
And the Pies owe much of that to Moore.
He started the game forward, opposed to Matt Holgate, but had little impact until moved into the ruck early in the third.
The best player in the first half - Pigeons' ruck Lach Howe - was off the ground for some of the quarter and Moore took advantage as his team dominated clearances.
Reid (nine minutes), Joe Richards (10), Smith (12), a 58m bomb from Moore (14) and Smith (16) blasted goals in a stunning onslaught, reminiscent of the recent Albury premiership sides.
"I'm super proud of our efforts, it was just the momentum swings, five goals in six minutes, that's the difference," Pigeons' coach Mark Whiley offered.
Much of the pre-game interest centred on which Wangaratta player would play on Williams, with Michael Bordignon handed the league's toughest job.
But it was fellow Pigeons' forward Tim Lawrence who stole the spotlight with a spectacular sideways mark, although it was a rare highlight early after they gifted the Pies their first three goals.
But they settled and led by a point at quarter-time.
An upset looked likely until the Pies' surge in the third stanza and when Richards burst away from Ryan Einsporn midway through the final quarter, the Pies looked home.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Advertisement
However, majors to Nick Fothergill, Williams from near the boundary and a Logan Morey snap with just over three minutes left guaranteed the exhilarting finish.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.