Wangaratta edges out Yarrawonga in Ovens and Murray second semi thriller

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated September 10 2022 - 11:29am, first published 10:28am
Wangaratta coach Ben Reid feels the pain in the gripping second semi win over Yarrawonga in front of 2320 spectators. Picture by Mark Jesser

Wangaratta is through to a fourth successive grand final after kicking five goals in a blistering six-minute burst against Yarrawonga on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League's second semi-final.

Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

