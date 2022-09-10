An unrivalled legacy of duty and unity

Sir Robert Menzies had quoted the words of 16th Century poet Thomas Ford during his welcome to the monarch in 1963 on one of her 14 visits to Canberra. Less often quoted are his words affirming the role of the monarchy within the Westminster system and its contribution to preserving liberty and stability. Queen Elizabeth was not here as the British Monarch but as the Queen of Australia; a role she took very seriously. That was why whenever she visited, Australians turned out in their millions.