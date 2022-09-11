The courage, optimism and determination of young people has been on display both on a big screen and behind a microphone.
About 100 people attended the inaugural Wodonga youth recognition gala dinner, Hear Our Voices, at The Cube on Friday, a project created by seven young people that highlighted 11 of their peers.
Advertisement
The audience watched digital profiles of Wodonga youth - Nadine Teta, Minh Nguyen, Anthony Brown, Brooke Beaston, Etienne Tsjhika, River Anderson, Jasper Traum, Daima Toga, Cherysh Bennett, Ynigo Veneracion and Awezaye Lunanga - talking about their experiences, interests and outlook on life.
Coming from a range of backgrounds, the interviewees shared diverse stories of arriving in Australia, playing football, coping with the loss of beloved relatives, living with serious illness, moving away from drugs and the importance of not giving up on your goals.
The videos were filmed by the 2022 Hear Our Voices committee, Dante Kirwin, Gabi Halcrow, Makedde Duffy, Megan Danckert, Sage Davidson, Sienna Brewer and Sophie Longworth, who also led the night's proceedings.
Committee member Megan Danckert, 16, said the concept was based on the former RED Carpet Awards, last held in 2019, which recognised the accomplishments of Wodonga's youth.
"It was just kind of an extension of that in a way that focused more on individual stories rather than achievement, which we thought was really important," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Interviewee Brooke Beaston described how she started her own hairdressing business, now called Beaston Rose Hair Co, about five years ago at the age of 18.
The COVID pandemic only added to the usual challenges facing a newer venture, but she managed to keep going.
"I held on to my dream, to be honest," she told The Border Mail.
"I wanted to be something, I wanted to make something of myself.
"I wanted to be able to be that mentor for new generations to come."
Megan thanked the interviewees for being so open and honest, as well as her fellow committee members and The Mandala Project's Anthony Nicholson, who supported the group.
"At the start of the week, I have to admit, I did not think it was going to happen," Megan said with a laugh.
"We were still editing interviews, still getting things done, still organising all these last minute details and I was terrified."
The evening also included musical items and a Welcome to Country by Johnny Murray.
Supported by the Victorian government's Engage! program, Albury Wodonga Community College and Junction Support Services, Hear Our Voices has secured funding for two more years.
Advertisement
Mr Nicholson praised the committee members, who had to learn new digital skills, source and interview their subjects and plan all details of the gala evening.
"Being a first year event, they've had to make it up from scratch, it's always hard to do that but they've done a fantastic job," he said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.