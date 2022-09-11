Tumbarumba is celebrating its first flag in almost a decade following a 36-point win over a brave Cudgewa in the Upper Murray league grand final at Tumbarumba on Saturday.
The minor premiers piled on five goals to one in the final term to eventually run out 13.11 (89) to 8.5 (53) winners to cap a near perfect season.
The Roos were raging favourites to claim their third flag in the competition after only losing one match all season under coach Hunter Clayton.
The rookie coach has sparked a major turnaround in the Roos' fortunes.
Clayton said it was a huge thrill to lead the club to its first premiership since claiming back-to-back flags in 2012-13.
"To win the flag is huge for this club and the A-grade netball won as well which made the day even sweeter," Clayton said.
"That has never happened previously so it's awesome for the club to grab a slice of history.
"It was just such a special moment in the clubrooms after the match and something that I will cherish forever.
"I've got no idea how many people were there today but there was a huge crowd and everybody in the town got behind us.
"To Cudgewa's credit, we never had it won until late in the final-quarter and they are such a good side who really made us earn the win.
"The rain came after half-time which made it a real slog and we heard a few whispers during the week that people didn't rate us a wet weather side.
"But we proved today that we could play in any conditions."
Cudgewa was dealt an early blow with dangerous forward Ben Hall forced to miss the clash with a hamstring complaint.
The Blues also chose to roll the dice with classy forwards Nick Brockley (ankle) and Kylin Morey (Achilles) who both appeared to be hampered by their injuries.
Tumbarumba defender Quinn Rooney got the match-up on Morey who booted five goals while Isaac Lampe restricted the league's leading goalkicker to one goal with Brockley rarely venturing far from the goalsquare.
Roo Henry 'Murky' Waters was on the receiving end of a huge bump in the opening minutes of the clash and it appeared his day may have been over after having to be assisted from the field.
But Waters returned late in the quarter in a Lazarus-like comeback.
The Roos had the better of the first-term mainly through the efforts of ruckman Jacob Read opposed to Blues veteran Jim Cleven.
Although Cleven was able to match his younger counterpart at the stoppages, Read was able to expose the ageing Blue with is athleticism around the ground.
Read claimed best-on-ground honours to snare the rare trifecta of league medallist and premiership player in the one season.
The Roos dominated the first-quarter booting 3.4 to 1.0 with forwards Tyler Lampe and Daniel Hitchens both missing easy chances.
They also struck early in the second term with goals to Tyler Lampe and Henry 'Lazarus' Waters much to the delight of the huge home crowd.
Read combined superbly with his midfielders Mitch Palmer, James 'Muddy' Waters and Connor Clayton who continually pumped the ball into attack in the greasy conditions.
However, Blues midfielders Craig Lieschke, Mitch Pynappels and Darcy McKimmie lifted their work rate late in the term which resulted in late goals to Jake Vinge and Morey and slash the margin to 22-points at the main break.
The rain started to tumble at half-time which turned the match into a slogfest and suited the bigger bodied Blues.
Blues hard-nut Luke Bloom thrived in the conditions and took great delight in dishing out some old-fashioned hip and shoulders to whoever got in his way.
His aggression helped spark the Blues with Morey booting three goals in quick succession to help drag his side back into the contest.
Brockley then bobbed-up with his only goal and suddenly the Blues were within 10-points and had all the momentum.
However, Tyler Lampe booted a late goal with the Roos leading by 12-points at the last change.
The first goal of the final term was going to be crucial and it was Jim 'Muddy' Waters who was able to hand the Roos some breathing space.
The Blues created plenty of scoring opportunities but couldn't find a reliable avenue to goal with Brockley struggling to break the shackles of Isaac Lampe.
With time running out for the Blues, the home side piled on three late goals to Hitchens, James Crozier and when Tyler Lampe booted his sixth it was time for the Roos to pop the champagne corks.
