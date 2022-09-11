The Border Mail
Tumbarumba notches six goal win over Cudgewa in Upper Murray league grand final

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated September 11 2022 - 1:29am, first published 1:00am
PREMIERS: The Roos celebrate their flag triumph over Cudgewa. The minor premiers won by six goals in greasy conditions. Picture: CORRYONG TIMES

Tumbarumba is celebrating its first flag in almost a decade following a 36-point win over a brave Cudgewa in the Upper Murray league grand final at Tumbarumba on Saturday.

