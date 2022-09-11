Melkie Woldemichael has revealed how close he came to sitting out the cup final.
Albury United's talismanic centre-forward injured his back during the semi-final win over Boomers six days earlier and was in a bad way during the week.
But Woldemichael declared himself fit at the 11th hour and how glad the Greens are that he did.
It was his penalty in the 97th minute that kept United's season alive and Woldemichael then scored an incredible goal from the halfway line to make it 3-1 and spark a pitch invasion in the dying seconds of extra time.
"The fact it went to extra time and we have to give that extra effort is indescribable," Woldemichael said.
"Most of us came into it with injuries, I came in with a back injury.
"The first three days of this week, I couldn't walk and there was a chat with the coaches; I said 'I don't know if I can play.'
"It wasn't a great feeling coming through the week, it had to be managed and it was really a mind-over-matter situation.
"It came down, literally, to about an hour before we played. I went into the warm-up thinking 'I'll do the best I can, I'll put my body on the line and that's all I can do.'
"The fact it went all the way to the 96th minute, I was mad because I knew it was going to extra time but also overjoyed.
"There's a lots of emotions and honestly, at the time, I didn't know what was going on."
United coach Matt Campbell was thrilled to have his target man on the field for the big moments.
"Melkie came alive with 20 minutes to go," Campbell said after the game.
"That back injury has probably been on his mind for six days but I think he just went 'you know what, this back injury's not going to stop me.'
"He's unflappable, he's got a lot of self belief and he knows where he's at as a footballer.
"The only thing I was concerned about was that the injury was in his head.
"We just had to keep telling him 'you can do this, you can play.'
"After an hour, he started to realise that himself and then he's toed one home right at the end.
"That's just the icing on the cake for him."
