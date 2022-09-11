After suffering defeat at the hands of Mitta United in the qualifying final, Kiewa-Sandy Creek coach Kath Evans said her side had a new-found determination heading into Saturday's preliminary final clash with Tallangatta.
The driven Hawks ended the Hoppers' season in a 42-35 victory at Sandy Creek, with the minor premiers now booking a spot in the decider against the Blues.
"We weren't going to leave anything in the tank," Evans said.
"Win, lose or draw, we wanted to walk away saying that we gave it everything we had, and we did.
"Tallangatta did as well, and it was a really high quality and intense game of netball."
Haylee Penny slotted 39 goals for the victors and was well supported by Georgie Attree, while Hannah Dwyer landed 23 goals for the Hoppers.
Evans admitted her side pinpointed areas of improvement following their three-goal loss to the Blues.
"I like to think you learn from every game, and we learnt some stuff from last week," she said.
"The thing that we picked up the most is just the difference in intensity when you go into finals, it's just a completely different game.
"If you're not on from the start then you fall behind.
"I could see the look in the girls' eyes when they went on from the first quarter and they were just on, as were Tallangatta, and that's how you have to be."
Captain Rebecca Evans, who aided the Hawks to their 2019 flag and minor premiership last season, admitted her side wasn't willing to let the opportunity to play in another grand final pass by.
"It's just so exciting to be in another grand final, particularly in the team we have, we're just like a little family," she said.
"I think losing to Mitta last week has just put so much fire in our bellies.
"I don't think the loss was a bad thing in the long run because we just know what we need to do now and we refuse to feel like we did last week."
Preparations for Saturday's Tallangatta and District Netball Association grand finals at Sandy Creek will now begin.
"We'll enjoy this for a day or so and then we'll reset and start thinking about next week," coach Evans said.
"We're just feeling very privileged to have the opportunity."
Mitta defeated Kiewa to book a spot in the B-grade decider against Tallangatta. The Bulldogs and Hawks will go head-to-head in C-grade, while the Tigers and Blues collide in the under-17s. Mitta and Wodonga Saints are the last two teams standing in the under-15s, while an under-13 winner will emerge from the Blues and Tigers.
