Osborne now has a shot at playing for the club's first A-grade flag in 21 years after booking a spot in the Hume League grand final.
The Tigers stopped Howlong's run in a 51-44 victory at Walbundrie on Saturday, in what was a best on court performance by 20-year-old midcourter Gabrielle O'Connell.
Advertisement
Osborne playing coach Sally Hunter admitted there was a sense of relief post-match, with the Tigers set to now line-up against the Bulldogs in the decider next weekend.
ALSO IN SPORT:
After finishing as the minor premiers last year and missing the opportunity to play finals, Hunter said it was pleasing to see her side's perseverance paying off.
"After two years of work I feel like we do deserve to be in the grand final," she said.
"It was a really hard game and there definitely was relief when that final whistle went.
"I said to the girls that we can enjoy the win and then it's head down and bums up for a normal week of training and preparations, while also knowing we have a big game on Saturday."
Howlong (B-grade, C-grade, under-11s), Osborne (C-reserve), Holbrook (under-17) and Brock-Burrum (under-15s, under-13s) also advance.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.