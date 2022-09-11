Molly Goldsworthy missed her sister's AFLW debut to play for Albury United in the cup final on Saturday.
While 17-year-old Zarlie was helping GWS Giants to victory over Sydney Swans at the SCG, Molly was pulling on the green and white at Lavington Sports Ground.
Goldsworthy scored United's third goal against Hotspurs and finished the night lifting the trophy.
"I literally took it day by day," she explained.
"I wasn't sure if I was going up to watch Zarlie's debut or be here with the team.
"Blood's thicker than water and I know the girls could have done it without me, I had full faith that if I hadn't been here, we'd still end up with the same result but I just couldn't miss out on it.
"We've worked all season for this and I just had to be here for the final dance."
The Greens certainly needed Goldsworthy's experience and physical presence during a tense second half.
"I can't believe we stuck it out in those dying moments," she said.
"We had to pull our boots up, put our big girl pants on and we got over the line.
"Winning this means everything to our club.
"It's been 31 years since we've won.
"We've been the most consistent team for the last two or three years so I think we deserve it."
Goldsworthy went into referee Sheena Storrie's book during yet another rollercoaster ride between the league's two best teams.
"I'm physical and some players don't like that," Goldsworthy said.
"Sometimes the calls don't go my way but at the end of the day, it's body on body and it's a contact sport."
