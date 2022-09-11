A Border beekeeper is encouraging anyone with a bee hive to register it with their state's Department of Primary Industries in the unlikely case a varroa mite infestations makes its way to the region this Spring.
Albury Beekeeper Incorporated secretary/treasurer Rob Unsworth said he was confident the mite outbreak would be contained and there was little to no risk on the Border, but urged amateur and professional beekeepers to register their hives as a precaution.
"It's vitally important that anyone who currently has a hive or who's thinking of getting a hive, that they register that with either the NSW or Victorian Department of Primary Industries," he said.
"One of the biggest learnings out of the varroa mite cases in Newcastle was that there were a number of hives that weren't registered with the DPI so they didn't even know where to go find them.
"So as an organisation Albury Beekeepers is urging anyone who's got a hive to register with the DPI so if something does happen they'll know exactly where the hives are and can get on top of it quickly."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Unsworth said at this time of year bees started to swarm, meaning between 40 to 50 per cent of the insects would leave to find a new nest as their Queen went into a "laying frenzy" and birthed new offspring.
"Swarming is the bees' way of making more room in the hive for the generations to keep going," he said.
"When they swarm the bees gorge themselves on honey and then they'll take off and they'll go and find somewhere and they'll all clump together.
"That's actually when they're at their most docile."
He urged Border residents to contact Albury Beekeepers at albury.swarms@beekeepers.asn.au if the saw a swarm.
"If people find a swarm on their property don't go and spray it, don;t go anywhere near it, just send us an email and we'll send someone round who knows what they're doing and collect it," he said.
"The bees won't be looking to go and attack people, they're very docile."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.