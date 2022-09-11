The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury Beekeepers urgers residents to register their swarms with the DPI

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
September 11 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Beekeepers' Rob Unsworth is urging Border beekeepers to register their swarms with the relevant state's Department of Primary Industries. Picture by Mark Jesser.

A Border beekeeper is encouraging anyone with a bee hive to register it with their state's Department of Primary Industries in the unlikely case a varroa mite infestations makes its way to the region this Spring.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.