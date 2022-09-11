It's hoped a boggy patch of land in Corryong will become tourist attraction, a learning resource for students and a place for quiet reflection once it's transformed into a wetland.
The acre and a half wetland is planned for near the centre of the town, on the corner of Strezlecki Way and Briggs Gap Road.
Advertisement
Wetlands instigator John Murphy said the first stage of the transformation, which would include a car park, black granite sand pathways, a raised boardwalk, two footbridges and extra plantings, would be complete within 12 months.
"It'll be a combination of a wetland and then on the higher ground it'll be a woodland," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We basically just want to return it to its natural state prior to the areas being farmed."
Border Trust Community Foundation have provided the funding for Rotary Club of Corryong to complete the project.
Rotary Club of Corryong secretary Matt Spurgeon said the club had been interested in creating a tourist attraction at the site for decades.
"So we're more than happy to move our efforts of 40 years into and combine them with John's efforts and get this thing happening," he said.
"Corryong is a beautiful town, but this area was devastated by the bushfires, it was burnt out, and we see creating better visitor picnic tables, off street parking, wheelchair access and walking tracks as a (great idea).
"For visitors in town they can grab their coffee or their drink and their salad from the community bakery or from one of the local cafes and they can head down there and watch the birdlife, see what else happens with the backdrop of Mount Mittamatite, whilst they're having lunch."
Mr Murphy said he'd been in contact with Corryong school teachers about using the future site to educate students.
"I really would like to get the kids involved from ground zero, which is where it is now, so the kids can see it develop and learn by participating in that," he said.
"Then once it's developed the science teachers can use it as a resource to bring the kids down and do species counts, of aquatic creatures and birds, insects and frogs."
Mr Murphy also hoped the wetlands might provide a space to life people's spirits and mental health.
"You might just want to get out of the house and be on your own for a little while," he said.
"Well this is the perfect spot to go and sit down and take in nature and enjoy the silence and birds tweeting."
Advertisement
The wetlands will be connected to the rest of town via a walking track that is being developed and the whole project should be fully completed in three years.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.