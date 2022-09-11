The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Locations for road rebuilding and resurfacing roads across North East Victoria revealed

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
September 11 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiewa to King Valley, roadwork maintenance sites outlined

A PART of Beechworth-Wodonga Road at Baranduda Boulevard will be rebuilt for $717,000.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.