Kiewa to King Valley, roadwork maintenance sites outlined

A PART of Beechworth-Wodonga Road at Baranduda Boulevard will be rebuilt for $717,000.
The roads currently intersect with a roundabout with traffic having increased as housing expands in the area with greater subdivisions.
The Wodonga project has been flagged as one of the specific projects in the Victorian government's upcoming roads maintenance program.
The other major reconstruction work in the North East involves $1.16 million being spent on rebuilding along the Wangaratta-Whitfield Road which takes tourists to King Valley wineries.
Other carriageways to benefit from the same treatment will be the Bonegilla Road at Bonegilla, Murray River Road at Talgarno, Kiewa East Road at Kiewa, the Omeo Highway near Tallangatta and Chiltern-Howlong Road near Gooramadda.
Works are due to be completed by June 30.
