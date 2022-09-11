PAST Albury mayor Kevin Mack has backed Independent Jacqui Hawkins in the Victorian election, arguing her being successful would bolster the chances of a new Border hospital.
Ms Hawkins, who is having a second tilt in Benambra against Liberal Party incumbent Bill Tilley, opened her campaign office in the ex-J&M Clothing shop in Wodonga's High Street next to Junction Place on Saturday.
Mr Mack attended the event, telling The Border Mail he is a "great believer" in Independent candidates, having run as a non-aligned contender in the federal seat of Farrer in 2019.
"I'll be supporting Jacqui and following her journey, she offered me support when I was running in Farrer, there's great mutual respect there," Mr Mack said.
"She came close last time and if we are going to get any progress with this hospital we need to have some marginal thinking when it comes to our seats.
"(Independent MP) Suzanna Sheed has attracted a lot of funding for Shepparton and I think Jacqui can do the same for Wodonga and Albury."
The Victorian Liberal Party has pledged $300 million towards a new Border hospital, in response Mr Mack said "they're not going to win, it's an empty promise as far as I'm concerned".
Mr Mack and Mr Tilley were fellow officers at Wodonga police station before the latter became an MP.
"Bill and I are good mates or I would hope we are," Mr Mack said.
"Bill knows I have a view about politics and we don't necessarily share views, but I have a fond respect for Bill."
Albury councillor Jess Kellahan was at the opening and has endorsed Ms Hawkins.
"Her policies around supporting health services, housing, renewables and integrity align with my values and I will support Jacqui by wearing yellow and letter dropping for her in the lead up to the election," Cr Kellahan said.
Ms Hawkins welcomed the backing and also noted former Wodonga deputy mayor Kat Bennett was an "intrinsic" part of her campaign team.
More than $15,000 has been raised to fund the campaign with an overall aim of $40,000, Ms Hawkins said.
She said she had not claimed $40,000 she would be entitled to from the Victorian Electoral Commission, through her vote at the 2018 poll, to cover costs this time because "I didn't know I would be running again".
The campaign office, which is being leased on a commercial basis, will be open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday leading up to the November 26 election.
"There will always be someone in here and they can have a chat and learn more about the campaign," Ms Hawkins said.
