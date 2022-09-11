The Border Mail
National holiday to mourn Queen Elizabeth raises concerns from Border's business chiefs, mayors

By Anthony Bunn
September 11 2022 - 6:00pm
Flags fly at half mast in Albury's QEII Square in acknowledgment of the death of the monarch it honours, Queen Elizabeth II. Picture by James Wiltshire.

A HOLIDAY to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth will be costly to the economy, but it can be justified, unlike time off for the Albury Gold Cup and AFL grand final, a Border business leader says.

Local News

