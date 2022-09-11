A HOLIDAY to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth will be costly to the economy, but it can be justified, unlike time off for the Albury Gold Cup and AFL grand final, a Border business leader says.
Australian Industry Group regional manager Tim Farrah was commenting after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that Thursday September 22 will be a national holiday to commemorate the loss of the monarch who died last week aged 96.
The one-off move means Victorians will have a four-day weekend with Friday the 23rd a holiday to mark the eve of the AFL grand final.
"You could imagine there's going to be a lot of sickies taken in NSW to make it a long weekend," Mr Farrah said.
He said the Albury Gold Cup and AFL grand final eve holidays could not be justified, given the amount of disruption they generate compared to their value to the wider community.
"This is something very special," Mr Farrah said of the mourning salute to the Queen who reigned for 70 years.
"She's been an amazing leader, world leader, over many years and set the bar high for moral integrity, especially in the age of social media when we've lost our way in relation to dealing with people with different opinions.
"This would be justified as a mark of respect to her."
Nevertheless, Mr Farrah said it would be "pretty disruptive" with businesses forced to shut or pay penalty rates to staff to remain open.
Business Wodonga chief executive Graham Jenkin also noted it would take a toll on traders.
"It is an important mark of respect for the late Queen Elizabeth, however it will put an additional impost on businesses," Mr Jenkin said.
He has strongly opposed the grand final break being applied in country areas, labelling it a wasted day, and has not changed that outlook.
"It was awarded for people to watch the grand final parade, but I don't imagine too many people will travel down from Wodonga to watch some boats float down the river," Mr Jenkin said, referring to this year's route involving the Yarra River.
Wangaratta mayor Dean Rees, who owns a homewares and furniture business, believes the mourning holiday should be on a different date.
"I feel for businesses that have been hit hard enough with COVID and all of sudden they're paying for another holiday," Cr Rees said.
"I feel they could have done it another time, another date would have been more appropriate.
"I'm very much for respecting the Queen and having a memorial and celebration of her life, she was a great leader, but it always seems the business owner ends paying for it."
Mr Albanese cited protocol for holding the day of mourning on September 22.
Indigo Shire mayor Bernard Gaffney talked up economic benefits.
"As far as tourism and accommodation providers go, and the hospitality industry goes, it will be a boon for the tourist parts of the shire and I think it's a good way of commemorating her," Cr Gaffney said.
"We're already in Victorian school holidays then, so there will be a lot of tourists about anyway, so this should add to it."
NSW is to end its term the day after the holiday.
The day of mourning means the last day of parliament in Victoria before November's poll is pushed back a day to September 21.
On Tuesday, MPs will return to Parliament House in Melbourne to swear an oath to King Charles per a state constitutional requirement upon a succession.
