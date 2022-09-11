The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

West Hume and Holbrook Landcares investigate soil in Burrumbuttock

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
September 11 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
West Hume Landcare's Rob Cook and Holbrook Landcare's Nick McGrath with NSW Department of Primary Industries' Helen Burns and Charles Sturt University's Dr Jason Condon in September 2022. Picture supplied by Nick McGrath

Two Riverina Landcare groups have come together to discuss some "unexpected" results in a Burrumbuttock soil acidity trial and to recruit farmers for an upcoming soil salinity trial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.