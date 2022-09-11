Two Riverina Landcare groups have come together to discuss some "unexpected" results in a Burrumbuttock soil acidity trial and to recruit farmers for an upcoming soil salinity trial.
About 20 farmers came to listen to Holbrook and West Hume Landcares discuss their respective trials in Burrumbuttock last week.
Holbrook Landcare's Nick McGrath said soil acidity trial site near the town had revealed some "interesting" results.
"The lime has affected nutrient levels, in particular, molybdenum, so we've had some molybdenum toxicity issues out there this year," he said.
Meanwhile, West Hume Landcare's Rob Cook is hoping to recruit up to 20 farmers across the district for a soil salinity trial.
"We're going to set up three demonstration sites of best practice management to showcase what can be done to remediate (soil salinity)," he said. "And also if you've got a problem how you can maintain some level of production."
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
