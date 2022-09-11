Chiltern Lions Amateur Players says it's delighted to be preparing for a comeback, after COVID-19 put a stop to the entertainment industry.
The group will perform its locally written musical comedy 'Stake Your Claim' at Chiltern's Star Theatre from October 14 - 22.
The show will be directed by Chiltern resident Wendy McDougall.
"The show will be a terrific return of local theatre, produced by locals to be enjoyed by locals and those further afield," she said.
'Stake Your Claim' is set in Chiltern during the gold rush era and has many localisms woven into the script to engage Chiltern residents.
Another Chilltern resident, Tina Ford-Doe will co-direct the performance.
Musical director Julie Taylor said she was thrilled the music would be performed by a band of North East musicians.
"We're so fortunate to have such gifted musicians in this district, and along with a cast of local performers are really going to put on a show to remember," she said.
Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online at www.stickytickets.com.au/clap
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
