There was no hiding Justin Wild's disappointment after Albury Hotspurs came up short in a thriller.
Spurs were 2-0 down inside 12 minutes and three behind at half-time but showed huge character to fight back and almost force extra time.
"I never said it publicly but I thought we were going to win today," Wild said.
"I thought we had the team to do it and in the end, we were bloody close.
"In another five minutes, I think we had them but it was just one of those days and that's how it goes in finals.
"Someone's got to win and someone's got to lose.
"Our start cost us; we got caught a couple of times and they're quality forwards so you can't do that.
"But at half-time we spoke about the fact we weren't out of it.
"The girls never gave up and I'm really proud of them.
"Unfortunately it just wasn't quite good enough.
"But they never cease to amaze me, what they do, week in and week out.
"It's a pleasure to coach them."
