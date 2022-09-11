Wangaratta edged out Yarrawonga by five points in one of the year's best games at Corowa's John Foord Oval on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Both teams had 19-point leads and, in such a high-quality game, there were a host of top players, but The Border Mail has chosen its top five.
JOE RICHARDS (WANGARATTA)
Had a quiet first half after he was tagged by Connor Griffiths but. when he went off, Richards found more space and he's as good as anyone in the league for that.
Richards finished runner-up to team-mate Callum Moore in last year's Morris Medal, but he's a better player now because he's improved his finishing.
The classy on-baller was always more than capable, but he's now nailing shots that he might have missed previously.
He landed an early shot, which immediately put pressure on the Pigeons.
Richards backed it up with another during the Pies' surge in the third quarter and skipped away for another to be the game's equal leading goalkicker.
And that's apart from setting one up for Fraser Ellis early in the final term, plus he had a six-bounce run through the middle of the ground later on, which led to a vital point.
CALLUM MOORE (WANGARATTA)
When he moved into the ruck early in the third quarter. the game changed.
The Pies kicked five goals in six minutes and not only was he winning the ball in the ruck, he responded with a goal from the edge of the centre square.
Moore played 10 games at AFL level, but at 193cms with the pace of a midfielder, you wonder why he didn't play more.
LACH HOWE (YARRAWONGA)
The game's best player in the first half.
Wangaratta coach Ben Reid was at Collingwood in the AFL when Howe was aligned with the VFL club.
"He was strong around the ground, it seemed like he was marking anything," he offered.
Howe was that good in the first half the Pies were forced to change their tactics.
When you can force the best team in the league, which has lost only once all year, to specifically alter the way it plays, it's something special.
Naturally, those tactics didn't allow Hume to dominate as he did, but he was still terrific. What a player.
LEIGH MASTERS (YARRAWONGA)
The first thing that has to be said about Leigh Masters is he was still a best on ground contender, despite playing in a beaten side.
In fact, you could make an argument for the first four players they were best on ground.
Masters is a player we haven't seen in the O and M's modern era.
The league has, naturally, had some great defenders over the past 25 years, but he's the best.
He's different in that he doesn't play the traditional accountable role and that doesn't please some former players, who want their defenders to play tight.
But no player in that time has the anticipation he has.
He seems to be able to judge the flight of the ball and where he needs to be a second or two before anyone else.
Coach Mark Whiley said after the game, the Pigeons are lucky to have him.
He's only half right. The O and M is lucky to have him because he will get people come and watch him in the preliminary final just to see how good he is.
We normally say that about midfielders or forwards.
NICK FOTHERGILL (YARRAWONGA)
You could have raffled this between a handful of players, including team-mate Jack Sexton and Wangaratta defender Michael Bordignon, but he's all class.
When Wangaratta led by 19 points in the final term, the Pigeons had to kick the next goal and Fothergill showed composure to kick-start the fightback.
