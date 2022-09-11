The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Joe Richards wins best on ground in Pies' win over Pigeons

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated September 11 2022 - 8:32am, first published 3:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The crowd of 2320 witnessed one of the Ovens and Murray Football League's best games of the year between Wangaratta and Yarrawonga in a pulsating grand final qualifier. Picture by Mark Jesser

Wangaratta edged out Yarrawonga by five points in one of the year's best games at Corowa's John Foord Oval on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.