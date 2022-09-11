Wangaratta continues to hold its nerve under intense finals pressure after outrunning Lavington in a close encounter at Wodonga on Sunday.
The Magpies were up by just one goal at half-time and two goals heading into the final term, with one last surge seeing them over the line 49-45.
Advertisement
After holding on in a nail-biter the week prior against Albury, Wangaratta playing co-coach Chaye Crimmins believes her side's determination is their biggest asset.
"It's nice to know that we can get over the line in the close ones," she said.
"Coming into that last quarter, we spoke about really just playing our game, maintaining possession and scoring off our centres, and whatever else we got was really a bonus.
"I'm really proud of the girls for how they stepped up and played, in that last quarter especially."
Kate Dean was strong defensively for the 'Pies, while Amy and Issy Byrne were good in the attack end.
Panthers' Sarah Meredith and Steph Clancy fought hard.
Georgia Clark finished the game with 32 goals, while Panther Maddy Plunkett landed 26.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"It just changed the whole dynamic and obviously how we have to defend," Crimmins said.
"I couldn't be prouder of how we adapted.
"We played them in the second last round and it was goal for goal for most of that game, so we knew from that that it would be another close one."
Wangaratta will now have one more hurdle to jump before they can reach the decider as they face minor premiers Corowa-Rutherglen in the preliminary final next weekend, following the Roos' loss to the Pigeons.
"That's going to be another tough game," Crimmins said.
Advertisement
"We haven't bet them yet this year, but I think if we play like we have the last two games and like we really want it, I think that's what has changed for us, especially after that loss to Yarra (round 18).
"To finish the season like that was not how we want to play our netball, so the last two games have been really nice."
Yarrawonga is the first team to book their spot in the Ovens and Murray League A-grade grand final after downing Corowa-Rutherglen 47-36 on the Roos' home court.
Hannah Symes and Tilly Kennedy were the best for the Pigeons, while Sophie Hanrahan and Ella Kingston worked tirelessly for the Roos. Sarah Senini led the way with 28 goals, while Grace and Chloe Senior landed 17 goals each.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.