The Bandits have come away with a top four finish at the inaugural NBL1 National Championships in Melbourne.
After a disappointing 97-56 loss to Ringwood Hawks on Friday, the NBL1 East champions bounced back with an impressive 73-67 upset win against Townsville on Saturday, with the Flames tipped as one of the favourites entering the event.
"We basically knocked them out of the championship game, so we were happy to show that a team from the East is as good as any other league," Bandits' coach Matt Paps said.
With a top two finish out of reach, the Bandits played a consolation game on Sunday against Southern Districts.
"We were happy with the experience everyone gained," Paps said.
The weekend was capped off with Bandits' US import Unique Thompson selected in the NBL1 National Finals Women's All Star Five.
"It was a nice way for her to finish off her season," Paps said.
