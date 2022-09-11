The Border Mail

Unique Thompson named in NBL1 National Finals Women's All Star Five

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated September 11 2022 - 6:34am, first published 6:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bandit Unique Thompson was named in the NBL1 Nationals All Star Five.

The Bandits have come away with a top four finish at the inaugural NBL1 National Championships in Melbourne.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.