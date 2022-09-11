Just like the AFL, the Ovens and Murray is buzzing after thrilling finals.
Three of the four have been decided by five points, including Wangaratta Rovers' stunning comeback win over Albury yesterday.
The Border Mail names the game's best five players.
BRODIE FILO (WANGARATTA ROVERS)
In a game where accuracy was non-existent, at times, the wizard kicked three goals.
His two goals in the final quarter highlighted his trademark sublime pace and skills, but it was a moment at the 17-minute mark of the third quarter which showed Filo's desperation.
He burrowed in like a back pocket for the ball and won a free kick, kicking his first from only 25m.
BRAYDEN O'HARA (ALBURY)
He's 35 in November and hasn't been the same player this year, which is understandable because few players can maintain the standards he's delivered over almost a decade.
But O'Hara turned back the clock and was a constant danger with that lethal left foot, kicking two goals or setting up team-mates.
SAM MURRAY (WANGARATTA ROVERS)
Murray struggled in the first half, but he had plenty of mates, although Will Nolan, along with Filo in the second quarter, could hold their heads high.
But when moved to the midfield, the game opened up and while the Hawks couldn't nail the early chances, the team eventually took advantage of the drive generated by Murray's bustling style and long left boot.
JEFF GARLETT (ALBURY)
Arguably his best game for the Tigers.
Kicked four goals, including two amazing mid-air kicks from near the goal.
One a season would be handy, two in a sudden death final is just freakish.
LUKE DALY (ALBURY)
Albury's greatest danger was Sam Murray's run off half-back.
Daly sacrificed his own defensive game to play forward and Murray had a poor first half, while Daly suddenly kicked three goals.
SPECIAL MENTION
SHAUN DALY (ALBURY)
Last game. An Albury legend.
