The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury High School teacher Tracey Lee joins Country Hope fundraiser, On Key 4 Kids

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
September 12 2022 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Britton and Tracey Lee will team up on two major On Key 4 Kids fundraisers, which support Riverina charity Country Hope. Picture by Tania Jackson

TEACHER Tracey Lee made a big impression on Olivia Britton when she started high school.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.