TEACHER Tracey Lee made a big impression on Olivia Britton when she started high school.
The Albury High School agriculture teacher, who was also Olivia's year adviser, had a positive attitude and a well-known quote she stood by.
Olivia said Tracey always said: "Have a crack!"
"It has most certainly motivated me to throw myself into all kinds of daunting situations!" Olivia said.
Now the tables have turned and Tracey will team up with vocal coach Olivia on a major singing competition to raise money for Riverina charity Country Hope.
Based at Culcairn but born and bred at Wagga, Tracey first heard about Country Hope while she was living there.
Tracey and Olivia will perform a duet on Friday, November 18, at SS&A Albury.
"I can't sing to save my life," Tracey said.
"After this experience I will be able to say I've performed in front of 250 people!"
Olivia said Tracey agreed to the competition without hesitation.
"I'm happy to be teamed up with someone who has such a great attitude and always has a crack," she said.
"She used to call us her little seedlings and then when we graduated she talked about how we'd bloomed."
Tracey and Olivia will run a fine dining fundraiser, Experience the 1920s, at 2640 Restaurant in Albury on Wednesday, October 12.
Book a table via the restaurant.
Group bookings will go into a draw to win a limousine joyride to the charity event.
Tracey and Olivia will also host a Rock-a-thon at Sodens Hotel in Albury on Friday, October 21.
There will be 10-plus bands, a raffle and auction.
Gold coin entry.
Donate to Tracey's campaign at: onkey4kids.countryhope.com.au/fundraising/tracey-lee2022
