The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury's mother-of-five Annie Shearer has found a new career at the age 40

SE
By Sophie Else
September 17 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annie Shearer braids volunteer Lee Hailey's hair, under instruction from teacher Zoe Wilde. Mrs Shearer is grateful to be moving into a job with greater flexibility. Picture by Ash Smith

Albury-Wodonga's jobs market is undergoing a shift in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and pressures caused by increasing living costs, Border job agencies say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.