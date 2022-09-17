Albury-Wodonga's jobs market is undergoing a shift in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and pressures caused by increasing living costs, Border job agencies say.
Job flexibility and a sense of being valued have also been mentioned as workers become more selective about their career choice.
Kestrel Recruitment Wodonga team leader Scott Dunlop said, for example, there had been a clear shift in the preferences and career goals of women returning to the workforce.
"Some are doing so for a variety of reasons including a more stable career for themselves and their family or more earning capacity," Mr Dunlop said.
Hays Recruitment section manager Charlie Black had noticed how people wanting to get into the workforce wanted to feel "valued".
"People do change careers into something without stress, they want to live simpler," she said.
"Since COVID it's really woken people to change their lifestyle and careers."
Albury mother-of-five Annie Shearer said she wanted to take the pressures of her family by getting back into the workforce so is training as a hairdresser.
"I had so much anxiety about going back to work, but knowing I can do a career that's flexible for my family's needs really helped putting myself back out there," Mrs Shearer said.
"I've worked in retail, beauty and photography and then was a stay-at-home mum for nine years. It's not as scary as I thought; I'm 40 and age just isn't important anymore."
The pandemic forced Wodonga self-employed dance teacher Chelsea Harrison to get a job that was not subject to future disruptions. That led her to taking up work as a pharmacy assistant.
"Living off one income is not just sustainable for our family anymore," Mrs Harrison said.
"The interest rates are rising, our mortgage repayment is the highest it's been. Getting into an industry where I could be employed was an advantage. I'm happy I can contribute some money to our family's budget to assist with those rising costs."
Lavington stay-at-home mother Kate Pinter said one income stream wasn't enough to cover the rise of living costs.
"I've worked many different careers, and I just I fell into cleaning for the flexibility but never thought I'd be a cleaner," she said.
"With how it is at the moment, everything has risen in price and making ends meets takes all sorts of ways."
Ms Black said she knew people in management roles at manufacturing companies who moved into a completely different career "simply because they want that flexibility and family life".
