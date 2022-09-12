The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Gino Vaccaro reopens Gino's Pizza in West Wodonga after decade-long break

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated September 12 2022 - 9:02am, first published 7:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gino's Pizza owners Gino and Susan Vaccaro will open their new pizza shop in West Wodonga on Tuesday. Picture by James Wiltshire

A BORDER pizza shop popular for almost two decades is back in business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.