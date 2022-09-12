A BORDER pizza shop popular for almost two decades is back in business.
Gino's Pizza will reopen to the public in West Wodonga on Tuesday after it sold on a different site about a decade ago.
Raised at Myrtleford, Gino Vaccaro opened his first pizza shop, Gino's Pizza and Pasta Heaven, in Mayfair Drive during 1997.
He operated it for 16 years before it changed hands.
"I've been working for other businesses for six years and I've been desperate to go back into my own business," he said.
"I love the contact with my customers."
Together with wife Susan, Mr Vaccaro moved to Melbourne when he first sold the business.
He worked for Italian dining icon Topolino's in St Kilda.
"Topolino's had a lot of gourmet pizzas and I've taken a bit from my experience working with them," Mr Vaccaro said.
Gino's Pizza will offer both traditional and gourmet pizzas, using a 48-hour dough fermentation in a Neapolitan style.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Vaccaro said Gino's Pizza would only have pick-up pizzas, steering away from all of the delivery models.
"The worst thing you can ever do with a pizza is put it in a bag (for delivery)," he said.
"If customers were aware it was far quicker and fresher to pick up their own pizza, I think they'd do it."
Mr Vaccaro said he learnt the art of pizza making from his brother Patrick on the Border more than four decades ago.
He said Patrick was a co-founder of Red Pepper Pizza on the Five Ways at Lavington.
"I would have been about 15 at the time," he said.
Mr Vaccaro has been involved with many Border pizza shops and has always had a "lend-a-hand" attitude towards the pizza community; working in their stores, swapping equipment and helping out wherever possible.
Gino's Pizza will initially employ four staff.
The business has been flooded with requests to be the "first order" on Tuesday.
The shop stocks Billson's Brewery soft drinks.
Located at 7 Morrison Street, Gino's Pizza will operate Tuesday to Saturday, 4.30pm to 9pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.