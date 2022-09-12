Several train passengers returning to Albury from Melbourne on Sunday were forced to sit on the floor for the duration of their journey.
The 12.04pm V/Line service from Melbourne had just three carriages instead of six, which meant around 50 people didn't have an allocated seat and had to sit and stand the whole way to Albury.
Some customers resorted to sitting on luggage racks.
V/Line has been contacted for comment.
Thurgoona resident Ray Wilson travelled home on the service and described it as "third world" given people had paid money to sit on the floor.
Mr Wilson went to Melbourne to watch Collingwood take on Fremantle in the AFL semi-final and knew there was going to be issues before boarding for the return trip.
"When I booked on the Tuesday, they said they couldn't give me reserved seats because they were all taken, so they knew at that time they had a big train coming," he said.
"When I got to the station and saw this train come around the corner with only three carriages and I looked at the amount of people waiting to get on the train, I knew it wasn't going to work. It was an absolute debacle.
"I think we all know what V/Line is like, but the amount of people they were just laughing and saying 'if you don't laugh, you'll cry' was incredible.
"It was absolutely third world. You pay your money and then there's not a seat for you.
"We can't let this sort of thing go because it's just not acceptable."
Border Rail Action Group representative John Dunstan would like to see more seating provided on a consistent basis.
"Whenever they have carriages out for maintenance, they haven't got enough to ride a six-carriage service for every one of our services a day," he said.
"The answer is for the Victorian government to order another six-car train set.
"These three carriages should also have a lot more seats on them, they've only got 150 seats and there's an awful lot of wasted spare space."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
