The Border Mail
Home/News/Health

Dinner to honour late Albury Wodonga Health chief executive Michael Kalimnios

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
September 13 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga hospital dialysis unit's associate nurse unit manager Leyna Howe. INSET: Micheal Kalimnios. Pictures by Mark Jesser

Two siblings of former Albury Wodonga Health chief executive Michael Kalimnios have expressed they were"overwhlemed" by the health service and the Border community's response to honour their late brother's legacy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caroline Tung

Caroline Tung

Journalist

Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.