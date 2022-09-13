Two siblings of former Albury Wodonga Health chief executive Michael Kalimnios have expressed they were"overwhlemed" by the health service and the Border community's response to honour their late brother's legacy.
A dinner in honour of Mr Kalimnios' "enormous contribution" will be held at The Cube in Wodonga on November 17 to raise funds for the dialysis unit at Wodonga Hospital.
George Kalimnios and younger sister Renee Pappas spoke of their brother's "quiet intellingence" and described his as someone who "kept to himself".
"He actually enjoyed the people aspect of being in a regional community," Mr Kalimnios said of his younger brother.
"He was such a private person to begin with.
"If you asked him how he was going, he'd basically just say 'don't worry about it'."
Mr Kalimnios, who died suddenly in January this year, was privately battling chronic kidney disease.
"He went through a period of having dialysis himself for a number of years before a kidney became available," Mr Kalimnios said.
The Kalimnios family had been involved in organising the foundation's dinner since March.
"I thought it was a pretty big honour in the sense of recognising his contriubtion to Albury Wodonga Health," Mr Kalimnios said.
Michael Kalimnios was the third of four children, who were close growing up in Brisbane's West End.
George, 58, Renee, 53, and their youngest brother Jon, 50, will attend the dinner with their families.
Chairman of Albury Wodonga Health Matt Burke OAM said Mr Kalimnios was a "very personal guy" who led Albury Wodonga Health through a "very difficult period" marked by border closures and the COVID-19 pandemic.
"He came at a time when we needed change," Mr Burke said.
"Michael was highly respected by all who worked with him and we are grateful for the opportunity to honour his legacy."
Through the support of Border communities, Albury Wodonga Health is aiming to raise $20,000 to purchase an ultrasound machine.
Albury Wodonga Health dialysis associate nurse manager Carolyn Ginnivan said an ultrasound machine would "greatly improve" their ability to find and access veins, and reduce needle trauma for patients.
There are nine dialysis chairs that can service 42 patients.
Patients living with chronic kidney disease require dialysis three times per week.
Former dialysis patient Therese Zaknich, from Albury, said unit staff were "doing their best" but access was "limited".
"When people have renal failure ... it requires great endurance to survive," she said.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
