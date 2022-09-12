Howlong midfielder Hamish Clark has trumped team-mate Ben Baker to claim the Azzi medal on Monday night.
Clark polled 31 votes to score a comfortable victory over Baker on 26.
Pre-count favourite Connor Galvin finished third with 21 votes.
Clark hit the lead for the first time after round five and was never headed at the top of the leaderboard.
He had 17 votes at the half-way point and was within striking distance of Matt Seiter's league record tally of 36 when winning the 2019 Azzi.
Interestingly, Clark missed four matches which may have robbed him the chance of claiming Seiter's record.
Clark enjoyed a purple patch of form from rounds eight to 13 where he polled 17 out of a possible 18 votes after amassing five best-on-ground performances.
Although Clark only polled once more in the remaining five rounds it was enough for him to take home the Hume leagues highest individual honour.
In an ultra-consistent performance, Clark polled in 11 of the 14 matches he played including maximum votes on nine occasions.
He joins Steven Jolliffe (2018), Peter Hancock (2013-16), Adam Hansen (2006) and Anthony Ross (2002) as other Spiders to have claimed the medal over the past two decades.
Clark rated this season as his most consistent of his blossoming career in the Hume league.
"I enjoyed my time in the Upper Murray league but it was good to return to my home club," Clark said.
"Ben beat me in our club best and fairest and had an outstanding year.
"I wanted to return to my home club and try and help them win a flag and have a bit of success.
"I guess last year wasn't as successful but I think this year we have taken a step in the right direction and hopefully can go deep into the finals next year.
"Last year I was injured for half the year but I rate this year as my most consistent year in the Hume league.
"I copped a bit of flak from my team-mates when I missed a match late in the season when I went over to Bali for a week.
"I just would like to thank the club, the supporters, the league, the committee and also my family who I don't think has missed watching me play a match for my whole career."
Clark returned to his home club last year after a three year stint with Bullioh from 2017-19 including his last two years as coach.
The proven vote catcher dominated at the lower level of the Upper Murray league after finishing runner-up in the league's best and fairest three times in a row.
He is a triple best and fairest winner at the Bulldogs and a dual premiership coach after leading the club to the flag in 2018-19.
Baker also enjoyed a breakout season to stamp himself as one of the premier midfielders in the competition.
The speedy Spider polled in 12 of 18 matches including to highlight his consistency.
He also recently won the Spiders' best and fairest and goalkicking award after booting 29 goals.
Galvin was in contention to win the medal at the halfway point when he trailed Clark by two votes.
But the Osborne ace failed to attract the umpires attention as often in the second-half of the season to finish third.
He was runner-up behind Holbrook's Will Holmes last year.
Culcairn's Luke Bokic proved to be the surprise packet after finishing equal fourth with Rand-Walbundrie-Walla midfielder Sam Herzich on 16 votes.
Another major surprise was Holbrook midfielder Brad Carman only polled one vote.
Carman is favourite to claim the Brookers' best and fairest and was widely regarded as an Azzi fancy.
Brownlow medallist Dane Swan also polled maximum votes in his one-off appearance for Billabong Crows.
CDHBU's Josh Lewis was a runaway winner of the Odewahn medal in the reserves with 28 votes.
Henty's Zac Thomas claimed the Bill Thomas medal in the thirds on 25.
While Hamish Livermore polled a whopping 47 votes to win the Gary O'Connell medal in the fourths.
Hamish Clark (Howlong) 31
Ben Baker (Howlong) 26
Connor Galvin (Osborne) 21
Luke Bokic (Culcairn) 16
Samuel Herzich (RWW) 16
Ben Dower (Jindera) 15
Izaac McDonnell (Osborne) 15
Reilly Mitchell (Magpies) 15
Christopher Duck (RWW) 14
Nathan Rhodes (CDHBU) 14
Luke Gestier (Holbrook) 13
Nicholas Morris (Crows) 13
Joshua Lewis (CDHBU) 28
Matthew Louwrier (Jindera) 17
Ashley-James Bender (Holbrook) 15
Steven Fouracre (Howlong) 14
Warren Bartlett (Henty) 12
Reginald Burton (Osborne) 12
Coby Eastick (Brock-Burrum) 12
Josh Spencer (Henty) 12
Zac Klemke Zac (Henty) 25
Harrison Just (Howlong) 19
Andrew Smith (Osborne) 19
James Webb (Holbrook) 19
Alexander O'Connell (Osborne) 17
Thomas McGrath (Culcairn) 15
Talbot Ashton (RWW) 15
Dominic Korzeniowski (Saints) 14
William Marsh (Lockhart) 14
Jett Liddell (Holbrook) 13
Hamish Livermore (Holbrook) 47
Majella Day (Lockhart) 38
Chayse Montgomery (Henty) 25
James Lindner (Brock-Burrum) 24
Lincoln Wright (Culcairn) 22
Chase French (Howlong) 18
Archie Kreutzberger (RWW) 18
Regan Brown (Jindera) 17
Noah Mair (Culcairn) 17
Cohen Tunks (Henty) 17
Sally Hunter (Osborne) 27
Millie Ferguson (Billabong Crows) 24
Ruby Hyde (Lockhart) 21
Ella Morley (Billabong Crows) 20
Sophie O'Connor (Brock-Burrum) 20
Bridget Barnes (Howlong) 35
Ebony Williams (Osborne) 25
Louisa Reynolds (Osborne) 23
Tayla Gerecke (Billabong Crows) 22
Amba Russell (Jindera) 22
Francesca Morton (Osborne) 29
Jessica Fealy (Billabong Crows) 25
Maddie Black (Holbrook) 25
Tamir Richardson (CDHBU) 42
Mackenzie Thomson (Jindera) 37
Victoria Trevaskis (Lockhart) 38
Isabelle Kreutzberger (RWW) 37
Santanna Sadler (Culcairn) 32
Matilda Gleeson (Osborne) 30
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.