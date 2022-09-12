Sally Hunter's grand final preparations are off to an exciting start after the Tigers' playing coach was named the best and fairest A-grade netballer at the Hume League's vote count on Monday night.
The talented Osborne defender polled 27 votes to edge out Billabong Crows' playing coach Millie Ferguson, who finished the season with 24 votes.
Hunter, who coached the Hume interleague side this season, finished runner-up at the awards night last year and is the first Tiger to take home the medal since Sophie Howard received the honour in 2014.
After helping the Tigers to victory against the Spiders in the preliminary final last weekend, Hunter now hopes to lead the club to its first A-grade flag in 21 years when they face Jindera in the decider at Walbundrie on Saturday.
Bethany Moloney's sensational season with the Crows was acknowledged with the Rising Star award.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Lockhart's Ruby Hyde took home the B-grade medal by one vote from Crows' Ella Morley and Saints' Sophie O'Connor, who both received 20 votes each.
Howlong's Bridget Barnes won the C-grade prize (35 votes), while Osborne's Ebony Williams was next (25).
Osbornes' Louisa Reynolds was the C-reserve winner, with Crows' Tayla Gerecke and Jindera's Amba Russell sharing second prize.
Tiger Francesca Morton (17-under), Powers' Tamir Richardson (15-under), Demons' Victoria Trevaskis (13-under) and Lions' Santanna Sadler (11-under) were the junior netball medal winners.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.