Sally Hunter crowned Hume League's best and fairest A-grade netballer

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated September 12 2022 - 11:45am, first published 11:40am
Osborne's Sally Hunter. Picture by Mark Jesser

Sally Hunter's grand final preparations are off to an exciting start after the Tigers' playing coach was named the best and fairest A-grade netballer at the Hume League's vote count on Monday night.

