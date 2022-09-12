Danny Phegan is the first to admit he's a tad competitive.
And he's certainly pulling out the stops to be on song for the inaugural On Key 4 Kids fundraiser for Riverina charity Country Hope.
The Walla farmer and country singing celebrity has teamed up with Chris Maney, from Two Fingers Gentleman's Bar Albury, to join the singing competition to raise money for local families of children with life-threatening illnesses.
Now we're not sure how much singing practice has been going on but the pair has been "rattling the tin" pretty hard the past two weekends ... along with the odd shot of whiskey!
Phegan rocked his way to a $3000 tally at Sodens Hotel on September 3 and backed it up on Friday night at Two Fingers to bring the tally to $7000 ahead of the midnight release of his new single The Fight Song.
It's fair to say Two Fingers will forever hold a special place in Phegan's heart as its old-world whiskey charm was used as the backdrop to Phegan's previous chart-topper, The Halfway Hotel.
In what Phegan declared was a night "that ticked all the boxes", his new single also took the number one spot on the iTunes country songs chart.
The big-hearted local, no stranger to raising money for cancer-related causes, also matched all pre-order sales of The Fight Song with a dollar for dollar donation to Country Hope.
But Phegan was quick to thank the "many mates", including the members of his well-travelled and popular Longreach band, for their support in getting charity events off the ground.
"I'm just really lucky I've got these people - many of them also incredible musicians - to draw on," he said on Sunday night, en route to a "quick" (read 10-hour drive) getaway at his rustic opal mining camp at Lightning Ridge.
WIth two of his band members headed to Nashville for a couple of gigs, the music man had to pull in a few more favours for the Two Fingers event.
Phegan was joined by stalwarts Brett Shannon (harmonica), Dave Robinson (drums) and welcome "ring-ins" Luke Noack (guitar) and Jim Wark (base and back-up vocals, who travelled from Canberra for the gig), who all donated their time to support children with cancer and other serious illnesses.
This year On Key 4 Kids will see an eclectic mix of amateurs - from a priest to a hotelier, farmer and handful of teachers - join professional vocal coaches to perform on stage at the gala event.
Funds raised for Country Hope will support the families of seriously ill children who often face the stress and cost of having to access medical treatment hundreds of kilometres away in Sydney and Melbourne.
