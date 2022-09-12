Zarlie Goldsworthy announced her arrival in the AFLW with two goals as GWS Giants beat city rivals Sydney Swans at the SCG.
The 17-year-old, from Albury, missed the opening two rounds of the season with a shoulder injury but was named in the side to play in the competition's inaugural Sydney Derby.
Goldsworthy looked right at home, racking up nine disposals, four tackles, seven kicks and two handballs on her way to being named 'Most Valuable Giant.'
A memorable weekend began on Friday when Giants AFL star Toby Greene told Goldsworthy, via a video message, she was going to play.
"It was a huge relief," the former Murray Bushranger and Lavington Panther said.
"I wasn't actually sure, I thought I had to complete a fitness test at training to get the all-clear but to have him announce it, I was pretty ecstatic.
"To debut in a derby is pretty cool and to have my family there made it extra special.
"It was a bit of deju va because six years earlier, I was running out at the SCG in the Paul Kelly Cup and now, here I am, playing in my first AFLW game.
"The atmosphere was amazing."
Goldsworthy hit the scoreboard during the third quarter, gathering a bouncing ball inside 50 and knocking it through with her right boot.
It was a magical moment with Goldsworthy's cheer squad just metres away in the first few rows.
"That was pretty special because my family was right in that corner as well," she said.
"Earlier in the game I missed a couple of opportunities so to finally get that goal, it was a relief.
"I guess the other shots wouldn't go in just so I could get one right in front of them!
"But there's definitely still a little bit of fight left in me; I don't think I left it all out there.
"Kicking 2.3, I think I almost kicked it out on the full there so if I'd made more of my opportunities, I feel like I could have played a better game."
But Giants coach Cam Bernasconi was thrilled with the impact of Goldsworthy and fellow debutant Meghan Gaffney.
"The girls who came in were super," he said.
"I love playing debutants because they bring energy and I thought both of them had outstanding games.
"It's still early in the season so these players are going to go from strength to strength."
It was a big win for the Giants after starting 0-2.
"We've played some good footy but not for four quarters," Goldsworthy said.
"We've had a couple of injuries that have been really tough to swallow so I think the win was needed.
"The girls and staff have been a huge support to me."
