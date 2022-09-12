The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Zarlie Goldsworthy kicks two goals in a win for GWS Giants on her AFLW debut

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 12 2022 - 2:52am, first published 2:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Zarlie Goldsworthy announced her arrival in the AFLW with two goals as GWS Giants beat city rivals Sydney Swans at the SCG.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.