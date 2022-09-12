An Albury doctor had the answers to big questions at this year's Antidote festival in Sydney.
Dr Amy Coopes drew an analogy between the COVID-19 situation and a quote from Desmond Tutu: "There comes a point where we need to stop just pulling people out of the river. We need to go upstream and find out why they're falling in".
"When you're a doctor on the frontline and you're meeting patients who have fallen in the river, when you rescue them, they can explain to you how they fell in," Dr Coopes said.
"I think it is incumbent upon us to go upstream to those social determinants ... and advocate for our patients at a more macro level."
Dr Coopes spoke on Sunday of big ideas at the "intersection of journalism and medicine" event at the Sydney Opera House.
The hour-long panel discussion hosted by doctor-turned-journalist Norman Swan, with former Sydney Morning Herald journalist turned psychiatry registrar, Lisa Pryor.
She said she "graduated into the pandemic as a junior doctor", and was "pleasantly surprised" and honoured to be invited as a guest speaker.
"I really feel there's a bit of hunger for these big conversations," Dr Coopes said.
"I felt really energised afterwards."
The festival was billed as "big ideas and changing conversations" that reflected back on the past few years as Australia emerged from the pandemic.
Also present were former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and some Independents.
"The thing I took away from it is how do we balance the idea of one-on-one conversations and influencing people on an individual level, versus that one-to-many influencing people en mass," Dr Coopes said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
She said the premise behind her participation in the panel was because people felt like they were at crossroads post-pandemic.
"People have changed careers; Lisa and I had done that," Dr Coopes said.
"It's been interesting timing in terms of entering the (medical) profession, but also interesting being someone who's a journalist and also has medical training ... being able to contribute to the public conversation in a way that was a bit unique."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.