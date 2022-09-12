Osborne have eight teams through to the Hume league grand final in what's believed to be a new club record.
The Tigers will face Holbrook in the senior football decider, while their reserves and under-17s will also play for the premiership at Walbunbdrie.
On the netball courts, no fewer than five Osborne sides have made it through to Saturday's showpiece, led by the A-grade up against Jindera.
Also featuring in netball grand finals are the Tigers' B-grade, C-grade, C Reserve and under-11s.
"It's a huge achievement," Osborne president Jason Webster said. "It's hard to comprehend when we have a population of zero.
"Just to field teams is difficult, let alone have teams that are competitive and now to have them in grand finals is unbelievable.
"In no-one's memory have we ever had this many sides on one day in a grand final.
"The buzz is pretty big.
"Our biggest challenge at the moment is making eight banners because people saying 'I've been to 10 shops and I can't find any yellow and black crepe paper.'
"Even coming up with eight different slogans, that's providing a challenge, but it's fun and exciting."
Arguably the most impressive run has been made by the reserve footballers.
"We certainly haven't made it public until now but we've got 13 players out through serious injuries," Webster said.
"To still field a second grade side is a big enough achievement but for those boys to find a way to keep it together and get into a grand final is unbelievable.
"We're so proud of them."
