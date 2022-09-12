The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Osborne have a record eight teams through to the Hume League grand final

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 12 2022 - 5:28am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eight football and netball sides will represent Osborne on Hume League grand final day.

Osborne have eight teams through to the Hume league grand final in what's believed to be a new club record.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.