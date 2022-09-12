The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wangaratta worker made colleague's life a misery by stalking her

By Wangaratta Court
Updated September 12 2022 - 6:51am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta worker made colleague's life a misery by stalking her

A Wangaratta worker who stalked his female colleague, including by writing love letters and following her, made her life a misery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.