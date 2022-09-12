Wangaratta worker made colleague's life a misery by stalking her

A Wangaratta worker who stalked his female colleague, including by writing love letters and following her, made her life a misery.
The Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Monday heard Samuel John Morrell "completely misread things" while working with the victim at Alpine MDF.
Morrell, who was in his mid-50s at the time of the offending, started to concern the woman two months after they met.
She felt he was constantly invading her personal space and made her feel uncomfortable.
The victim told Morrell she was aged 28, and he would constantly tell her she looked much younger, at which point she tried to cut contact.
Morrell continued to wait for her at shift change, tried to talk to her and regularly used a door at the factory to be near her.
He gave her a letter on December 15, 2020, which led to an action plan being created to prevent the victim seeing him.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He still went out of his way to pass by her, and approached her on March 16 last year before following her and repeatedly apologising for speaking to her.
"After this, she felt unsafe to be around the accused," Sergeant Heath Dosser said.
She lodged a bullying and harassment claim on April 20 last year, but Morrell left love hearts for the victim to find.
He was terminated from his job on September 22 but left the victim a five-page letter in her mail box, discussing the pair having a sexual relationship.
The victim reported the matter to police on October 8 and a safety order was granted to protect her, but Morrell breached it by standing outside the Grand Central Hotel where the victim was working last December.
"It's obviously had a significant impact on the victim," magistrate Peter Dunn said.
Lawyer Geoff Clancy agreed his client had had a profound impact on the woman, but said he doesn't plan on contacting her again.
Mr Dunn told Morrell he had made the victim's life "a misery" through his unwanted advances.
He ordered Morrell perform 80 hours of unpaid community work and receive alcohol addiction treatment.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.