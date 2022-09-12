A central Albury eatery has closed its doors after six years in business.
Dean Street burger restaurant Urban Graze ceased trading on Thursday, September 8.
"It's with sadness that we post for the last time," owners said in a Facebook post the following day.
"Yesterday (September 8) we closed our doors forever. We weren't able to make it through.
"Thank you to all our loyal customers over the years.
"We wish everybody happiness and light. Time for us to go now."
The restaurant opened in 2016 after it was previously occupied by book retailer Dymocks.
Urban Graze was a regular supporter of junior Border sporting clubs with free burger vouchers.
Meanwhile, European grocer Deli Int'l, situated in the Lavington Square shopping complex, announced on Facebook it would close on September 16.
Smoothie bar That Nutrition Place confirmed the closure of its Wodonga store at Mann Central in August, but will remain open in Albury on Dean Street.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
