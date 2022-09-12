The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Central Albury burger restaurant Urban Graze closes after six years in business on Dean Street

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated September 12 2022 - 9:03am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury burger restaurant Urban Graze permanently closed last week after six years of trading on Dean Street. Owners confirmed the decision to customers with a post on Facebook. Picture by James Wiltshire

A central Albury eatery has closed its doors after six years in business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.