Former officer who headed William Tyrrell case to speak in Albury

A former homicide detective involved in high-profile cases in NSW, including the disappearance of William Tyrrell, will share an insight into his work during an event in Albury.
Monday marked eight years since the young boy went missing at Kendall, near Port Macquarie, reportedly while playing hide and seek with his sister.
The three-year-old hasn't been seen since.
Gary Jubelin, who was a detective inspector, had headed the investigation.
He resigned from the police force after 34 years in the job, 25 years of which were in the Homicide Squad, over an illegal recording he made in the case.
Mr Jubelin has since attracted a strong following through his podcast, I Catch Killers, highlighting Australia's criminal underbelly.
The podcast has covered murders, bank robberies and the Tyrrell case, featuring those on both sides of the law.
Tickets to his live Albury Entertainment Centre show of the same name will go on sale on Friday ahead of the event on November 18.
Mr Jubelin's friend, actor Rob Carlton, will host the event.
"It will be raw and brutally honest just like the world Gary inhabited," a promotion states.
"You will find out what being a real homicide cop is all about, the price that is paid and how it changes you.
"Rob will be probing the tough cases, ruthless criminals, controversies and regrets."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The retired officer has been involved cases including running the Lindt Cafe siege crime scene, the murder and dismemberment of Terry Falconer in 2001, and the deaths of three Indigenous children in Bowraville in 1990 and 1991.
Strike Force Rosann continues to investigate William Tyrrell's disappearance.
Homicide Squad Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty on Monday said every effort was being made to find him.
"The Homicide Squad's Strike Force Rosann is continuing to prepare a brief for the information of the coroner for the purpose of determining what happened to William eight years ago today," he said.
"Our investigation is very much active and ongoing, and while I won't go into specifics, I can assure the community that various activities, including those under coronial orders, are being undertaken every day.
"We are working with a large volume of information, and it is necessary to methodically explore and exhaust every line of inquiry; and that is a protracted process."
Event tickets cost $89.90 and $199.90 for VIP places.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.