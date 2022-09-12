The Border Mail
Former officer who headed William Tyrrell case to speak in Albury

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 12 2022 - 6:26am, first published 6:00am
Gary Jubelin will speak of his 34 years in the NSW Police force in Albury. File picture

A former homicide detective involved in high-profile cases in NSW, including the disappearance of William Tyrrell, will share an insight into his work during an event in Albury.

