Jodie House has recommitted to coaching Raiders for the 2023 Ovens and Murray League netball season.
It's set to be House's sixth term at the helm after taking on the role at the end of 2017.
The Raiders' young A-grade side finished in seventh spot this season, but caused headaches for some of the top sides, including preliminary finalists Wangaratta after securing a drought-breaking win against the Magpies in round seven.
"As a team, I think it had been a long time since our A-grade side had been competitive with top five sides," House said
"We managed to win a couple of quarters against them, which is probably insignificant to a lot of people, but when you're trying to build and grow and search for positives, we hadn't been in that position for a long time.
"I think we've changed that mindset that once upon a time Raiders was a side that you'd step on court and know you were going to get the four points, where as now I think there's a bit more respect shown towards the club and the A-grade side."
Fellow netball coaches Lisa Bradshaw, Haley O'Neill and Shaylah House have also retained their roles for next season.
"It wasn't a hard decision at all to step back up again," House said.
"Our intent next year, like all clubs, is to get into finals.
"We're open to any new players who want to come and jump on board."
Wangaratta and Corowa-Rutherglen will meet in an A-grade preliminary final clash at Bunton Park on Sunday.
