Alec Sullivan knows exactly how much work it has taken to get Holbrook back into a grand final.
The Brookers finished dead last in Sullivan's first year at the club, 2016, but on Saturday the long-serving midfielder is set to run out against Osborne in the decider at Walbundrie.
It's been quite a ride for the 27-year-old in green and gold.
"In first year I don't know how many games we won (three) but we came last, wooden spoon, so it's been a long seven years to get here," Sullivan said.
"But the changes everyone's done, the players we've brought in, the committee members have gone above and beyond for us to bring this all together.
"Bringing Sharpie (coach Matt Sharp) in was a big thing.
"We tried really hard to get him and I think he's loved signing on with us.
"It was all about bringing in the right people, friends of the club, and making it a great environment to play in.
"It's been a great journey. It's built every single year and we've gone one better every year since I've been there.
"We always knew they were close a few years ago and then the COVID year happened and last year again, finishing second, and it's all led into this year.
"Now we've got one more game to go and it would mean everything to win.
"We've put in so much hard work for all the boys to come together and the whole community's behind us.
"We've lost a few people over the year and we'd love to do it for them as well."
Sullivan won a premiership in the under-14s at North Albury but is still chasing his first taste of success as a senior footballer.
"This year's been great," Sullivan said.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"The coaching staff, the committee, the whole club are around all of us boys.
"It's not twos and ones, we're a collective unit and that will make it more special having two teams in a grand final and hopefully two teams coming away with the premiership.
"I left North Albury in 2016, looking for a fresh start and a bloke I played footy with signed out there at Holbrook so I signed with him.
"Within four months, I'd moved in with two of the boys who were playing out there and we became best friends.
"Since then, I've had no desire to leave. I love the place, the community around the club and I love playing footy here."
Sharp has been central to Holbrook's rise.
"If you ask anyone, he is a man of the people," Sullivan said.
"Everyone there loves him and loves playing footy for him. When he's out on the field, you love playing with him.
"He listens to his players, he gets around, talks to everyone and makes sure they're happy with what they're doing.
"Now we need to go out and bring it home."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.