The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Beechworth's Riley Petts cops one week ban for intentionally striking

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated September 12 2022 - 8:19am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Petts in action during last weekend's preliminary final.

Beechworth's Riley Petts has been suspended for one week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.