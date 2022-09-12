Beechworth's Riley Petts has been suspended for one week.
Petts was reported by the field umpire for intentionally striking during last weekend's preliminary final against Kiewa-Sandy Creek.
The incident occurred during the third term after the Hawks had booted the first three goals to stretch their lead to 31 points.
Petts was offered a one-week set penalty for the offence which he accepted.
It means he will be ineligible to play in the opening round of next season.
Petts played for Cudgewa last season before crossing to the Bushrangers this year.
He played 11 senior matches including all three of the Bushrangers' finals appearances.
The Bushrangers rocketed up the ladder this season to make the preliminary final after only winning one match the previous year.
They scored one of their biggest wins in more than a decade after claiming the prized scalp of Kiewa-Sandy Creek in the qualifying final.
